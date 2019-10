Gigabyte Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming OC 8G im Test

Erklärung

Options: Resolution: 1920 x 1080; DirectX: DirectX 12; Quality: Medium; Texture filtering: AF 4X; Motion Blur: Low; Tesselation: Full; Advanced PhysX: On; Ray Trace: Off; DLSS: Off; Hairworks: Off; Shading Rate: 100;

Options: Resolution: 1920 x 1080; DirectX: DirectX 12; Quality: High; Texture filtering: AF 16X; Motion Blur: Low; Tesselation: Full; Advanced PhysX: On; Ray Trace: Off; DLSS: Off; Hairworks: On; Shading Rate: 100;

Options: Resolution: 1920 x 1080; DirectX: DirectX 12; Quality: Extreme; Texture filtering: AF 16X; Motion Blur: Normal; Tesselation: Full; Advanced PhysX: On; Ray Trace: Off; DLSS: Off; Hairworks: On; Shading Rate: 200;

Options: Resolution: 1920 x 1080; DirectX: DirectX 12; Quality: Ultra; Texture filtering: AF 16X; Motion Blur: Normal; Tesselation: Full; Advanced PhysX: On; Ray Trace: Off; DLSS: Off; Hairworks: On; Shading Rate: 100;

Options: Resolution: 2560 x 1440; DirectX: DirectX 12; Quality: Medium; Texture filtering: AF 4X; Motion Blur: Low; Tesselation: Full; Advanced PhysX: On; Ray Trace: Off; DLSS: Off; Hairworks: Off; Shading Rate: 100;

Options: Resolution: 2560 x 1440; DirectX: DirectX 12; Quality: High; Texture filtering: AF 16X; Motion Blur: Low; Tesselation: Full; Advanced PhysX: On; Ray Trace: Off; DLSS: Off; Hairworks: On; Shading Rate: 100;

Options: Resolution: 2560 x 1440; DirectX: DirectX 12; Quality: Ultra; Texture filtering: AF 16X; Motion Blur: Normal; Tesselation: Full; Advanced PhysX: On; Ray Trace: High; DLSS: Off; Hairworks: On; Shading Rate: 100;

Options: Resolution: 2560 x 1440; DirectX: DirectX 12; Quality: Extreme; Texture filtering: AF 16X; Motion Blur: Normal; Tesselation: Full; Advanced PhysX: On; Ray Trace: Off; DLSS: Off; Hairworks: On; Shading Rate: 200;

Options: Resolution: 3840 x 2160; DirectX: DirectX 12; Quality: Medium; Texture filtering: AF 4X; Motion Blur: Low; Tesselation: Full; Advanced PhysX: On; Ray Trace: Off; DLSS: Off; Hairworks: Off; Shading Rate: 100;

Options: Resolution: 3840 x 2160; DirectX: DirectX 12; Quality: High; Texture filtering: AF 16X; Motion Blur: Low; Tesselation: Full; Advanced PhysX: On; Ray Trace: Off; DLSS: Off; Hairworks: On; Shading Rate: 100;

Options: Resolution: 3840 x 2160; DirectX: DirectX 12; Quality: Ultra; Texture filtering: AF 16X; Motion Blur: Normal; Tesselation: Full; Advanced PhysX: On; Ray Trace: Off; DLSS: Off; Hairworks: On; Shading Rate: 100;

Options: Resolution: 3840 x 2160; DirectX: DirectX 12; Quality: Extreme; Texture filtering: AF 16X; Motion Blur: Normal; Tesselation: Full; Advanced PhysX: On; Ray Trace: Off; DLSS: Off; Hairworks: On; Shading Rate: 200;